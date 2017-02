Beginner Level: For campers with little to no exposure to coding. No typing skills required

Intermediate Level: For campers who have coded at least two video games using MIT Scratch or similar. Beginner campers are automatically advanced to Intermediate group after completing Beginner level projects. Intermediate projects cover upto 30 hours of class time before students move the "Advanced" level

Questions? Call Sunny 6462666922 or email sunny@codingfun4stem.com